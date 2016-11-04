In episode 9 of The Overcast, we host a debate about Sound Transit 3 and talk with Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda V. Mapes about her reporting on the Dakota Access Pipeline protests.

Lynda Mapes was on the ground in North Dakota last week when police in riot gear engaged in a volatile standoff with pipeline protesters — and when a herd of bison surged across the prairie, thrilling demonstrators.

In Episode 9, we talk to the Seattle Times environment reporter about what she and Times photographer Alan Berner saw covering the ongoing protests against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline. Mapes also relates some history behind the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s opposition to the project.

“It was scary, actually,” she recounts at 3:45. “What we saw was a phalanx of armored personnel carriers and hundreds officers, a force marshaled from six states, to move in on Indian people who had taken back a piece of property.”

Later, the bison showed up. “Suddenly, out of nowhere, comes literally the thundering herd of buffalo. And they come racing across the Great Plains in the very direction of the camp these people are trying to defend. And people start screaming,” Mapes says at 22:15.

We then tackle the $54 billion behemoth on the Nov. 8 ballot: the Sound Transit 3 plan that would use property-tax, car-tab and sales-tax increases to build 62 more miles of light rail by 2041, extend commuter-train service and bring bus-rapid transit to Highway 522 and Interstate 405.

Proponent Shefali Ranganathan, who leads the Transportation Choices Coalition, and opponent Kevin Wallace, a Bellevue City Council member, debate the measure, which calls for 37 new light-rail stations. A median household would pay $326 in new taxes next year.

At 24:15, Ranganathan says her side is feeling “cautiously optimistic” that ST3 will pass, partly because supporters have made more than 200,000 phone calls to voters.

And how is Wallace feeling? “I’m cautiously optimistic, too,” he says. “It’s going to be close.”

That all comes after our “winners and losers” segment at 1:02, which just might leave a bad taste in the mouths of some giant food companies. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson won a record-setting $18 million penalty Wednesday when a judge said a grocery-industry group wrongly concealed the identities of corporations that bankrolled the defeat of a 2013 food-labeling initiative.

