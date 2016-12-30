We rehash 2016's top stories in local politics, including a state Department of Corrections controversy, Seattle feeling the Bern and a $54 billion mass-transit measure.
Remember when state Department of Corrections head Dan Pacholke suddenly resigned, citing a Republican lawmakers’ “need for blood?”
Recall Seattle Mayor Ed Murray rushing straight from a televised speech about combating homelessness to the scene of a deadly shooting in The Jungle, the series of homeless encampments under Interstate 5?
It may seem like those headlines broke a lifetime ago. But both were in January, and both earn mentions as we discuss 2016’s biggest stories in local politics.
Rounding out that conversation:
- At 2:25, Seattle and the rest of Washington state feeling the Bern before, during and after Bernie Sanders’ dominated the Democratic Party caucuses here
- At 8:00, a Sodo arena vote that disappointed many basketball fans, delighted the Port of Seattle, resulted in threats to some City Council members and then landed them on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- And at 11:00, a $54 billion mass-transit measure set to add 37 light-rail stations and 62 miles of track in the region by 2041
At 15:30, we reveal the local politics stories you – our readers – clicked on the most in 2016.
And at 17:10, we try to put the year behind us by guessing at local politicans’ New Year’s resolutions for 2017.
The state Legislature is vowing to clean up its schools-funding mess, Murray is telling himself he can win re-election and Seattle City Councilmember Rob Johnson has his sights set on upzoning the University District.
