The advertising blitz is being fueled by a flood of campaign cash pouring into the 45th District state Senate race. That contest is expected to determine which party controls the state Senate.

New political ads in a high-stakes Eastside state Senate race claim Democratic candidate Manka Dhingra mismanaged a nonprofit organization and suggest the veteran prosecutor isn’t earning her salary.

But on Wednesday, the GOP-associated political action committee (PAC) Working Families pulled the cable TV ad about Dhingra’s nonprofit management, according to a Comcast email provided by the Washington Senate Democratic Campaign.

And a second ad, also paid for by Working Families, has drawn complaints for questioning Dhingra’s work ethic as an employee of the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The advertising blitz is being fueled by a flood of campaign cash pouring into the 45th Legislative District, which includes Duvall, Woodinville and parts of Redmond and Kirkland.

Outside political committees reported more than $500,000 in new spending just this week, most of it from groups opposing Dhingra.

The contest is expected to be the most expensive state legislative race in Washington history, and determine which party controls the state Senate.

As of Friday, candidates and outside political groups had raised or spent about $3 million on the race, according to state records.

Dhingra faces Republican Jinyoung Lee Englund and independent candidate Parker Harris in the Aug. 1 primary. Dhingra and Englund are expected to advance to the November general election.

Working Families pulled the anti-Dhingra cable TV spot on Wednesday following a complaint about the ad’s accuracy. An attorney representing the Washington State Democratic Party contacted Comcast with the complaint, said Adam Bartz, executive director of the Senate Democratic campaign.

“We received your letter and contacted Working Families,” a Comcast representative wrote in an email to the attorney. “They have pulled the spot.”

Jeff Davis, who is listed in state records as the treasurer and contact person for Working Families, did not respond to calls or emails seeking comment.

Working Families is funded by The Leadership Council, a Republican-affiliated PAC.

The TV ad appears to question Dhingra’s role as a board member at NAMI Eastside, a nonprofit organization that advocates on behalf of people who are mentally ill.

The ad alleges that Dhingra failed to file state tax documents. A website displaying the two ads claims, “Manka led a nonprofit that failed to file state tax documents for three years.”

NAMI Eastside registered as a nonprofit with the Secretary of State’s Office in 2001 and didn’t register with the state Department of Revenue until 2005, according to state records.

But Dhingra didn’t join the organization’s board until 2009, according to Bartz. In a letter to its members, NAMI Eastside said the claim by Working Families — which also questioned the nonprofit’s fiscal stability — was “unfounded.”

The TV ad also claims — accurately — that Dhingra didn’t vote in almost half of recent elections. In the past eight most recent elections, Dhingra missed voting in three primaries, Bartz said.

The second Working Families ad claims that, “As prosecutor, she’s paid by taxpayers but timesheets reveal Dhingra only put in 16 hours a week.”

After three years working full-time at the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Dhingra in 2003 moved to a part-time role. But she took a corresponding pay cut, according to a letter released by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Her boss, Mark Larson, chief deputy of the criminal division, said Dhingra — a salaried employee — routinely works more hours than she is paid for.

“If she ever worked 16 hours in a week, I’d eat my hat,” said Larson, who described Dhingra as a “fantastically effective” employee.

The part-time schedule, Larson added, allowed Dhingra flexibility to have more time with her family. She has been on leave since June.

That ad also claims that Dhingra was paid by taxpayers for the time she spent traveling to Washington, D.C., for a campaign fundraiser. Dhingra used vacation time for that trip, Bartz wrote in an email.

An attorney for the state Democrats has also sent Comcast a letter asking for that ad to be pulled down, according to Bartz.