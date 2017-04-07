A new report released Thursday details a dramatic turnaround at the Seattle Police Department, which has been under federal monitoring for five years for its excessive use of force. We sat down with Seattle Times crime reporter Steve Miletich on Thursday to get the details.

We sat down with Seattle Times crime reporter Steve Miletich on Thursday to get the details, and to ask what U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ recent order regarding police reform agreements could mean for Seattle.

