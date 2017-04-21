Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s smooth road to a second term is now hindered by potholes and urbanist-style lane closures, given explosive allegations of sexual abuse that have emerged in recent weeks.

His old 2013 rival, former Mayor Mike McGinn just jumped into the race, as did anti-tunnel activist Cary Moon.

But they’re latecomers compared with Nikkita Oliver, the educator, lawyer, poet and activist who is running as a candidate of the newly conceived Peoples Party.

For Episode 33 of The Overcast, Oliver sits down with Times reporters Daniel Beekman and Jim Brunner to talk about why she got in the race, her views on the allegations against Murray, and her positions on topics including a proposed new youth jail (she’s against it) and which neighborhoods should accept greater density (it’s complicated).

Oliver got in the mayor’s race with a kickoff earlier this month that drew some 800 people. She’s not taking corporate donations, and if she wins she’d be only the second woman ever elected as Seattle’s mayor – the first since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926.

Making her first run for public office, Oliver traces her political ambition to a trip to protest the Dakota Access pipeline, as well as Donald Trump’s election.

“While I have issues with things that Mayor Murray has done,” she says,”it’s really about not allowing ourselves give in to a sense of political apathy. We actually have a lot of power, and running a populist campaign has the power to be very transformative.”

Subscribe The Overcast on iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher or via RSS. If you listen on iTunes, please leave us a review there.

Find and listen to past episodes of The Overcast here, and check out other Seattle Times podcasts here.

Send us your feedback and your nominations for next week’s winner and loser in local politics. Leave a comment on this post, tweet at us (@Jim_Brunner and @DBeekman), email us (seattletimesovercast@gmail.com) or drop us a voicemail at 206-464-8778.