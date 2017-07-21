Another bombshell landed this week in the ongoing story of sexual-abuse allegations against Seattle Mayor Ed Murray.

Public records previously thought destroyed show an Oregon child-welfare investigator concluded in 1984 that Murray had sexually abused his foster son, Jeff Simpson. No criminal charges were ever filed against Murray, but the CPS finding meant he could never again be certified as a foster parent.

On Episode 46 of The Overcast, the weekly Seattle Times politics podcast, Daniel Beekman talks with watchdog reporter Lewis Kamb and political reporter Jim Brunner, who recently broke the story of the new records.

This episode was recorded at the Seattle studios of public radio KNKX (88.5 FM) with reporter Simone Alicea, as part of an ongoing partnership.

Murray continues to deny the allegations as false and says he was never informed of the CPS finding or give a chance to challenge it. But some mayoral candidates and one City Council member have suggested he should resign.

How did The Seattle Times obtain the old records? And why were they never found prior to this by the media or an attorney for Simpson?

Kamb explains how his appeal to Oregon’s Department of Human Services relied in part on Murray’s own words – the mayor had challenged reporters to pursue records that he contended would prove the allegations against him untrue.

Brunner and Kamb also talk about Murray’s reaction to the story and Beekman breaks down the response at City Hall, where most City Council members have stopped short of calling for the mayor to resign, saying the allegations from three decades ago remain unproven.

