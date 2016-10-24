Pierce County voters got an insert instructing them to “Return your ballot early ... Mail by Nov. 4.” To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8, not Nov. 4, but Pierce County officials say the insert isn’t a mistake. They are simply encouraging people to vote early.

Every ballot sent out last week in Pierce County — about 484,000 of them — came with a reminder: “Return your ballot early!” the directive says. Drop your ballot in a drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, it says, or, “Mail by Nov. 4.”

But to be counted, ballots only need to be postmarked by Nov. 8, not Nov. 4.

The issue was pointed out by Tina Podlodowski, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, who wrote an open letter to Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson asking her to launch an outreach campaign to inform voters of the mistake.

“This failure to provide accurate information clearly has led to voter confusion and could lead to voters failing to cast their ballots altogether,” Podlodowski wrote. “I hope you will take immediate action to rectify this serious threat to your constituents’ right to vote.”

But Anderson says it wasn’t a mistake and says they’ve included the same message in previous elections.

“As we’ve done for several years, Pierce County Elections is simply requesting that voters vote early,” Anderson said in an email. “This year we are asking voters who mail their ballots to do so by the Friday before Election Day. Mailing by November 4 will ensure that a ballot is received by Nov. 8 or it will have an acceptable postmark if the ballot arrives after Nov. 8.”

Ballots do not need to be received by Election Day to be counted, but they do need to be postmarked by Election Day.

Lori Augino, the director of elections for Secretary of State Kim Wyman (Podlodowski’s Republican opponent), said the Pierce County insert is “very consistent with the messaging that we have been using for voters all across Washington state.”

Augino said that in the August primary election they had to reject more than 11,000 ballots statewide that were postmarked too late. She said they’ve been encouraging voters to mail their ballots by the Friday before Election Day.

“That messaging is designed to enfranchise voters, not to disenfranchise voters,” Augino said. She said that not every mailbox is checked everyday.

Bottom line: Voters can register to vote, in person at their county election office, until Oct. 31. Voters can drop their ballot in a drop box until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8. Mailed ballots must be postmarked (not just dropped in the mailbox) by Nov. 8.