Big-time independent expenditures are kicking in as Washington’s 7th Congressional District race between Pramila Jayapal and Brady Walkinshaw hits the homestretch.

The Democratic state lawmakers vying for retiring U.S. Rep. Jim McDermott’s Seattle-area seat each saw Washington, D.C.-based political-action committees put major money behind them late last month via independent expenditures.

The Latino Victory Fund PAC dropped $285,000 on Oct. 22 to support Walkinshaw with a TV ad blasting Jayapal — primarily for missing a state-budget vote in March.

When Walkinshaw’s campaign also released a negative ad, describing Jayapal as an ineffective legislator, Jayapal’s campaign responded with its own tough TV spot.

The rejoinder called Walkinshaw’s attacks “deceptive and wrong” and paired video from Walkinshaw’s ad with footage of Donald Trump. Hitting the same note, State Sen. Sharon Nelson, in a news conference organized by Jayapal’s campaign, accused Walkinshaw and his allies of resorting to “desperate, Trump-style attacks on women.”

Then Women Vote! spent $300,000 on Oct. 24 to defend Jayapal with a fourth TV spot. The PAC for EMILY’s List backs women candidates and abortion rights.

“In a political climate where women and their rights are under assault, what did Brady Walkinshaw do? Launched attacks on Pramila Jayapal,” the ad said.

The warring ads stirred up a somewhat sleepy race between candidates who mostly agree.

Walkinshaw is a state representative who was appointed in 2013, then elected in 2014, after working for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Jayapal is a state senator who was elected in 2014 after starting and leading an immigrant-rights nonprofit.

Jayapal’s years of work on immigration reform and other issues important to many Latino voters didn’t persuade Latino Victory Fund to stay out of the race.

The PAC’s main goal is to help elect Latinos, said Interim Director César Blanco, and Walkinshaw is Latino — his mother is from Cuba and he uses his middle name, Piñero, on some campaign literature.

The 32-year-old would be Washington’s first Latino Democrat on Capitol Hill.

“Our mission is to make sure we increase diversity in Congress, and Brady is someone who represents the Hispanic community,” Blanco said, noting Walkinshaw would be Washington’s first openly-gay congressperson. “That’s important to us, also.”

Jayapal would be the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress from any state. An immigrant herself, she was born in India and reared in Indonesia.

“She has a strong record supporting immigrants. She stood up for the community,” Blanco said. “But it would be a mistake to think Latinos only care about immigration. Latinos are just as American as everyone else. We want better schools and access to scholarships and good-paying jobs. These are things Brady has a strong record on.”

Women Vote! didn’t make anyone available for an interview this week. The PAC has made a dozen independent expenditures in the race, tallying more than $372,000.

In total, more than $500,000 in independent expenditures have supported Jayapal, including $47,000-plus from a United Food and Commercial Workers International Union PAC. Her husband works for the union’s Seattle-based local. The Latino Victory Fund’s $300,000 buy has been the only independent money for Walkinshaw so far.

Jayapal has led Walkinshaw in raising money for most of the year, thanks in part to contributors across the country who took note when Bernie Sanders endorsed her.

Her campaign took in $947,316 between Aug. 14 and Sept. 30 and $280,407 between Oct. 1 and Oct. 19. Walkinshaw’s campaign received $580,468 and $169,067 during the same time frames.

As of Oct. 19, Jayapal had $193,125 cash on hand, while Walkinshaw had $135,153.