Today at 4:30 p.m. is the deadline for voter registration online or by mail for Seattle’s mayoral primary Aug. 1, and other elections. The in-person deadline is July 24.

To register online, click here. You will need a current Washington state driver’s license or state ID card. If you do not have either document, you may still register by mail or in person.

King County Elections will send primary ballots to registered voters on July 12. Here’s what’s on the ballot.

Voters must be U.S. citizens, legal residents of Washington state and at least 18 years old by Election Day, Nov. 7. People under supervision by the Department of Corrections are not eligible.

To check that your voter registration is current, call the Voter Hotline at 206-296-VOTE (8683).