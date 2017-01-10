A previous vote on the issue was ruled invalid because two council members hadn’t been on hand to vote on the measure, which forbids police from asking a person’s immigration status and also offers protection to religious minorities.

The Burien City Council on Monday approved an ordinance designating the city a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Passed by a 4-3 vote, the ordinance forbids law-enforcement officers from asking for documentation of a person’s immigration status. The council also approved two amendments to the measure — one removing the term “sanctuary city” from the text, and another expanding the protections to include religious minorities.

Councilmember Nancy Tosta, who supported the ordinance, applauded the move. “It’s our responsibility to do whatever we can to make sure our residents feel safe in talking with police,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Bob Edgar and other opponents argued that city policy already bars discrimination against immigrant residents.

“Passing a duplicate, feel-good ordinance will not provide the safety and security our residents expect,” Edgar said at the meeting.

The actual scope of the ordinance is somewhat murky, as Burien does not have its own police force. The city contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for policing services, and the office already established policies restricting deputies from detaining people because of their immigration status

It was the second time in two months that the Burien council took up the ordinance. The council approved the ordinance by a vote of 3-2 in December, but the vote was later ruled invalid.

According to the city attorney’s office, approval was incumbent on a majority vote, and two council members — Edgar and Mayor Lucy Krakowiak — left the meeting without voting.