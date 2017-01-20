The rally could grow larger than expected, state officials said.

State authorities will be on hand for a Friday rally in Olympia, according to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.

Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the “Youth Unity Rally” is expected draw an estimated 500 people to the state Capitol building on Inauguration Day.

Representatives from Washington State Patrol and Department of Enterprise Services will monitor the rally and respond to potential problems, the department said.