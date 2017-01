The rally could grow larger than expected, state officials said.

State authorities will be on hand for a Friday rally in Olympia, according to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services.

Scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., the “Youth Unity Rally” is expected draw an estimated 500 people¬†to the state Capitol building on Inauguration Day.

Representatives from Washington State Patrol and Department of Enterprise Services will monitor the rally and respond to potential problems, the department said.