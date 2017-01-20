The rally could grow larger than expected, state officials said.

A Youth Unity Rally was held Friday in Olympia following the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The rally was expected to draw an estimated 500 people to the state Capitol building.

An email from state officials warned that the protest could get out of hand. But a Washington state trooper there says everything is under control and peaceful.

Some of the signs at the demonstration:

“Unfit + illegitimate”

“Indict the FBI”

“Trump is unstable”

“Believe in science”