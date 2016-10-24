President Obama is lending his name to a pair of Democrats running for the Washington state Legislature. It’s part of a strategy to boost Democratic fortunes down the ballot.

OLYMPIA — In case you forgot who it was on the prerecorded phone message, the caller repeats his name at the end.

“Again, this is Barack Obama urging you to get to the polls to vote for the candidate who has my back, and yours, Lisa Wellman,” says the president at the end of his pitch. “Thanks, and go vote.”

As the election slog reaches its crescendo, Obama is lending his name to Democrats in state legislative races across the nation. Two of those are in Washington state: Democrats Lisa Wellman and Kristine Reeves.

Both women are targeting incumbent Republicans in a pair of races that could determine which parties control the Washington state House and Senate.

The stakes are high: Democrats hold a thin 50-48 majority in the House. Republicans control the Senate, 26-23.

For the commander-in-chief, it’s a shot at down-ballot redemption. Democrats have lost hundreds of state legislative races during Obama’s eight years in office. Politico reported Sunday that Obama plans to make an estimated 150 endorsements in legislative races across nearly two dozen states.

Wellman, a former teacher and tech executive, is challenging GOP Sen. Steve Litzow of Mercer Island, in what has become one of the hardest-fought legislative races. Litzow, chair of the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee, has run and won before in the 41st District seat where both House members are Democrats. But Wellman got slightly more votes than the incumbent in the August primary.

“I really do think that the Obama endorsement is just going to be another boost and I’m delighted to have it,” Wellman said Monday, shortly before she was scheduled to knock on doors in Sammamish.

The endorsement comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, on Saturday campaigned for Wellman.

In a statement, Litzow said he and Obama both “believe that a quality education is critical to creating equality for America’s next generation.” He added that he’s worked across the aisle on education issues.

Obama has also endorsed Kristine Reeves, a Democrat running in one of two contested Federal Way-area House races. Reeves is challenging Teri Hickel, who won a special election last November for the seat.

In the August primary, Reeves edged out Hickel, the former director of the nonprofit Advancing Leadership, by fewer than 100 votes.

On the endorsement, “I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Reeves, economic director for military and defense at the state Department of Commerce and previously a staffer for U.S. Sen. Patty Murray.

Republicans dismissed the endorsement.

“Kristine is a career political insider,” said Hickel spokesman Keith Schipper, adding that it was no surprise she’s seeing help from “the other Washington.”

Hickel, on the other hand, “is a longtime civic leader who has worked with Republicans and Democrats,” Schipper added.

The two endorsements aren’t Obama’s only forays into Washington races. On Monday, Inslee released a TV ad featuring footage of the president speaking in support of the governor.