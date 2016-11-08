The amendment, which would make the prosecutor's position a nonpartisan job, was leading with about 75 percent to about 25 percent Tuesday night.

Supporters of the change said that prosecutors and the judiciary should be removed from politics as much as possible. Opponents said that removing party affiliation just hides relevant information from voters.

The charter amendment went on the ballot after the Metropolitan King County Council narrowly approved it in June. While the County Council is technically nonpartisan, all nine council members have previous party affiliations. The push to make the prosecuting-attorney office nonpartisan passed 5-4 with bipartisan support and solely Democratic opposition.

In 2008, King County voters chose to make the County Council, executive and assessor nonpartisan.

