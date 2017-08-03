Mosqueda still tops field for Seattle council; Grant strengthens hold on second spot

Teresa Mosqueda solidified her lead in the Seattle City Council Position 8 race, while Jon Grant bolstered his second-place standing over Sara Nelson with a 3,567-vote advantage.

In what has been a tight battle for second and a spot in the November runoff, Grant extended his edge over Nelson to 3,567 votes. It stood at 877 votes Wednesday.

He now has 25 percent of the vote. Nelson has 23 percent.

Mosqueda’s advantage over Grant grew to 8,100 votes as she reached 32 percent of the vote.

The top two finishers advance to the Nov. 7 election for the citywide open seat. That contest looks likely to will pit Mosqueda, a labor-movement leader backed by Democratic Party groups, against Grant, an affordable-housing activist supported by socialist groups.

Incumbent M. Lorena González increased her share of the vote to 63 percent in the Council Position 9 primary. Neighborhood activist Pat Murakami has a lock on second with 20 percent, as no other candidate in the race has topped 9 percent.