Will Mayor Ed Murray face a rematch with Mike McGinn? Time will tell. Here's a timeline of important dates to know in this year's mayoral election.

Former Mayor Mike McGinn’s entrance into the 2017 mayoral campaign adds intrigue to a race that once looked like it could be a cruise for Mayor Ed Murray. As Seattle political circles reel in the wake of sexual-abuse allegations facing Murray, even more people are rumored to be interested in running.

Here’s what happens next:

By May 19: Candidates must declare their candidacies by filing for election with the King County Elections office.

Aug. 1: A nonpartisan primary election will be held.

Nov. 7: The top two candidates in the primary will face off in the general election.

Jan. 1: The new mayor takes office.

More than the city’s top job is at stake.

Two Seattle City Council seats — the eighth and ninth positions — also are up for grabs. Both are at-large positions, meaning any U.S. citizen registered to vote anywhere in Seattle can run. Winners will be elected to four-year terms.

Tim Burgess has said he won’t seek re-election in 2017 for the council’s eighth position, leaving that position open. Councilmember M. Lorena González is vying to keep the ninth position as an incumbent.

For the first time, democracy vouchers are available for use this election cycle. The $25 vouchers, which were mailed to city residents earlier this year, can be used in the City Council races as well as for city attorney. Those wishing to use them in the mayor’s race will have to wait. The voucher program doesn’t expand to the city’s biggest race until 2021.

In the mayor’s race, Murray has already established a financial advantage.

Murray, whose campaign registered a re-election committee in February last year, has already amassed nearly $375,000 in contributions. Activist Nikkita Oliver, who had raised a bit more than $8,000, was his nearest-earning challenger as of disclosures a week ago.

McGinn’s entrance will give the race a shake. In 2013, Murray narrowly edged McGinn out of office, winning 51.5 percent of the vote to McGinn’s 47.5 percent.