A memorial service for former Gov. Mike Lowry, who died last week, has been scheduled for May 30 in Renton.

Lowry, who died last week at age 78, will be honored during a service May 30 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 1700 Edmonds Ave. N.E., Renton, according to a news release sent on behalf of Lowry’s family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be sent to The Lowry Fund to End Homelessness, through the Church Council of Greater Seattle.

Lowry, a Democrat known as a proud, “table-pounding liberal,” served as Washington governor from 1993 to 1997. He represented the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1989.

Those who want to contribute to a memory book honoring Lowry can email lowrymemorialbook@gmail.com or bring a story or photo to the service.