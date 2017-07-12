In an event sponsored by The Stranger and Washington Bus, Jenny Durkan said "colored person" during a skit while roasting her opponents in the style of comedian Melissa McCarthy impersonating White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

Bob Hasegawa blew vape smoke out of a flute and Jessyn Farrell played George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper” on a saxophone.

But Nikkita Oliver won the “Candidate Survivor” mayoral forum and talent show hosted by The Stranger and Washington Bus on Tuesday night, as a young Capitol Hill crowd voted by text.

In 2013, the last time the event was held, Mike McGinn won and went on to become mayor. This year, he was eliminated after the first round.

Hasegawa's talent is… playing a flute and blowing vape smoke while wearing sunglasses and a fedora pic.twitter.com/x74Yb2LUr8 — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) July 12, 2017

A cringe-worthy moment was Jenny Durkan using the term “colored person” during a skit. The former U.S. attorney was roasting her opponents in the style of comedian Melissa McCarthy impersonating White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“Try go shopping for a freaking doll of a colored person,” Durkan said.

A judge of the event afterward reminded her to use the term “person of color,” and Durkan later apologized to the crowd, calling it an accident.

Sounded like Durkan used the phrase "colored person"?… Judge tells her afterward: Uh, it's person of color — Daniel Beekman (@DBeekman) July 12, 2017

“Sean Spicer took over my brain for a minute and the script,” she said.

Before displaying their talents, the candidates largely agreed on a number of substantive issues.

Durkan set herself apart as the only candidate to support building a juvenile-detention center and to say she’d continue the city’s sweeps of unauthorized homeless encampments.