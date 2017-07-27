Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O’Toole is part of a consulting group seeking a multimillion-dollar contract to monitor police reforms in Baltimore. She calls mayoral candidate Mike McGinn’s criticism “ridiculous.”

O’Toole’s participation in the group — one of six finalists for the work, according to The Baltimore Sun — was blasted Thursday by mayoral candidate and former Mayor Mike McGinn.

On Twitter and in a news release, McGinn questioned O’Toole’s commitment to Seattle, saying the city “needs a full-time chief” to respond to public-safety problems. He previously has criticized the chief for spending time heading a commission on the future of policing in Ireland.

“I am deeply concerned that as summer movie nights are getting canceled in Magnuson Park due to muggings, bullets are flying at Golden Gardens and people are getting killed at Rainier Playfield, our chief of police is applying for a third job far away from Seattle,” McGinn said in a statement.

O’Toole rejected McGinn’s suggestion she is not committed to her Seattle job.

“Oh God, that’s ridiculous,” she said in an interview. “I have worked 24/7 for the past three years. I sleep with my phone next to my pillow every night.”

O’Toole, hired in 2014, is paid $273,275 a year as Seattle police chief. She said, other than some airfare, she has not been paid for her Ireland role and did not know what she might be paid if her team wins the Baltimore contract.

According to bid documents published by The Baltimore Sun, O’Toole is part of a group led by consultant firms Exiger and 21st Century Policing.

The group is proposing a contract worth nearly $1.5 million in the first year, and $7 million over five years.

The documents say O’Toole “will initially serve in an advisory capacity, and later assume additional responsibilities on the monitoring team.”

O’Toole said she did not know how much time that would require, calling the Baltimore work “speculative” unless a contract is reached.

“If I am doing the Seattle police chief job, naturally I won’t be able to commit to other things to the extent that they want me to. This would always be my priority and other things would be secondary,” she said.

O’Toole said she informed Mayor Ed Murray’s legal counsel about the possible work and was told nothing precluded it.

City Council President Bruce Harrell said he was unaware of O’Toole’s involvement in the Baltimore application.

“When I hear about her consulting activities out of state, that does cause me some concern,” Harrell said. “You have to be present in the communities, with the rank and file in front of the organizations that are advocating for strong police and strong accountability, and if these consulting opportunities are in any way compromising that … they should be discouraged.”

Baltimore is seeking to hire a monitor to oversee police reforms arising out of a Justice Department investigation that began after the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries he suffered while in police custody. A consent decree between the city and the Justice Department was approved by a federal judge in April.

O’Toole has extensive relevant experience as Seattle’s police chief while the city has moved on its own reforms after a 2012 Justice Department consent decree to address excessive force and biased policing.

A spokesman for Seattle Mayor Ed Murray did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wayne Barnett, executive director of the Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, said O’Toole had run the Baltimore consulting work by him and he advised her there was no ethical problem as long as she did the work on her own time.

Asked whether she’s planning to leave Seattle, O’Toole made no commitments beyond the end of Murray’s term this year. Murray is not seeking re-election.

“We’ll see what happens in terms of the election. I just keep my eye on the ball right now. If other alternatives emerge in the future I have to consider them then,” she said.