Seattle Mayor Ed Murray is polling voters this week as he weighs relaunching his re-election bid as a write-in candidate. The announcement came soon after a pair of independent polls showed many voters would still like to support him.

How serious is Seattle Mayor Ed Murray about relaunching his re-election campaign as a write-in candidate? Serious enough to commission a poll, apparently.

“The mayor is fielding his own poll this week and will likely make a decision about the race next week,” spokesman Jeff Reading said in an email.

The announcement came soon after a pair of independent polls released Wednesday showed many voters would still like to support the current mayor.

Murray ended his bid last month, saying allegations that he had sexually abused teenagers in the 1980s had become too much of a distraction, despite his denials.

The mayor later cited internal poll results as an additional factor in his decision, saying his “electability numbers were a real challenge” as he confronted the abuse claims.

But a week ago, Delvonn Heckard, a Kent man accusing Murray of sexually abusing him three decades ago withdrew his lawsuit against the mayor, saying he planned to refile it next year.

Three other men, including Murray’s one-time foster son, Jeff Simpson, have also said the mayor sexually abused them decades ago.

Murray has missed the deadline to appear on the Aug. 1 primary ballot. But he could still mount a write-in campaign.

In a Wilson Strategic landline poll, 22 percent of likely primary voters said Murray would be their first choice if he were to re-enter the race. And in a KING 5/KUOW poll, 33 percent of respondents said they’d vote for him if he were on the ballot.

There will be 21 candidates on the primary ballot.