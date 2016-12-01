Seattle Mayor Ed Murray plans Thursday to announce the sites of three new, authorized homeless encampments.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray expects Thursday afternoon to announce three of the four sites where he wants to place new, authorized homeless encampments.

Murray spokesman Benton Strong confirmed Thursday morning that the announcement was coming but declined to immediately identify the sites.

There are three authorized homeless encampments in Seattle — in Ballard, Interbay and Rainier Valley. The city helped open those in late 2015 and early this year.

The four additional encampments are part of a plan the mayor unveiled in October, when the City Council was debating changes related to illegal camping.

That plan, which Murray said would address the needs of people living without shelter in the short term while the city moves to reform its homeless-services system, also includes tripling the number of outreach workers assigned to connect with people living in illegal camps. Such camps have proliferated across the city in recent years.

With his plan — composed of actions he says he can take unilaterally, under his executive authority — the mayor wants to put an end to a City Council ordinance initially proposed in August by the American Civil Liberties Union, Columbia Legal Services and other groups that advocate for the rights of people who are homeless.

The details of the ordinance were in flux through October, when the council shelved the issue to work on the city’s budget. But the aim was to give new legal protections to people camping without permission on Seattle property by adding requirements for when and how the city can evict them and clear away their things.

While Murray’s plan would update protocols for clearing camps, it wouldn’t go as far as a version of the council ordinance championed by Councilmember Mike O’Brien.

Now that the council has approved the city’s new budget, members plan to again turn to the issue of homeless camps. Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, who chairs the council’s human-services committee, has signaled support for Murray’s plan.