Mayor Ed Murray gave his State of the City address Tuesday morning.
Delivering his annual State of the City address from a North Seattle mosque, Mayor Ed Murray announced he will seek a $55 million property-tax levy to combat homelessness and a soda tax to fund education programs.
Murray also said Seattle will demand information from the federal government on controversial immigration and national-security orders issued by President Donald Trump. Murray picked the venue to show support for Muslims, who he says are being unjustly targeted by the Trump administration.
He said the city will sue if the information isn’t promptly provided.
Throughout the address, the mayor contrasted his initiatives in Seattle with Trump’s policies, at one point comparing opposition to the proposed upzone of city neighborhoods with Republican-controlled Washington, D.C.’s “exclusionary agenda.”
Murray is running for re-election this year and has yet to draw any big-name challengers.
