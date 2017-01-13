Bike share in Seattle, too pricey to push forward, is dead, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said Friday.

Daniel Beekman
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Bike share in Seattle is dead.

Officials had planned to launch a new system with electric bikes to replace Pronto, the city’s troubled, existing bike-share system.

But Mayor Ed Murray on Friday said millions of dollars allocated for the new system will be spent instead on bicycle- and pedestrian-safety projects.

And the city no longer will pursue an agreement with Quebec-based Bewegen to put electric bikes on Seattle’s streets, said Benton Strong, a Murray spokesman.

Pronto’s funding is scheduled to run out at the end of March.

