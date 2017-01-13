Bike share in Seattle, too pricey to push forward, is dead, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said Friday.

Officials had planned to launch a new system with electric bikes to replace Pronto, the city’s troubled, existing bike-share system.

But Mayor Ed Murray on Friday said millions of dollars allocated for the new system will be spent instead on bicycle- and pedestrian-safety projects.

And the city no longer will pursue an agreement with Quebec-based Bewegen to put electric bikes on Seattle’s streets, said Benton Strong, a Murray spokesman.

Pronto’s funding is scheduled to run out at the end of March.