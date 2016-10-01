A city councilman from Marysville has served a day in jail after pleading guilty to a DUI.

MARYSVILLE — A city councilman has served a day in jail after pleading guilty to a DUI.

The Daily Herald reports 35-year-old Marysville Councilman Rob Toyer was set to go to trial about a week before he entered his guilty plea.

Court records say another 363 days in jail are suspended on the condition that Toyer does not get into further trouble with the law.

Washington State Patrol says Toyer swerved on a highway and crossed a median before he was stopped in December.

A breath test put Toyer’s blood alcohol content at 0.178.

The legal limit is 0.08 for drivers.

Toyer said in a statement that he’s looking forward to moving on and continuing to serve his community.

He was elected to his council seat in 2011.