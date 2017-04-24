Macklemore is supporting Nikkita Oliver for Seattle mayor in a race that also includes incumbent Ed Murray and former Mayor Mike McGinn.

Seattle mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver has picked up an endorsement from one of the city’s best-known artists. Mackelmore endorsed the educator and activist Friday in a Facebook post.

“We need more people like Nikkita Oliver to run for office,” the rapper wrote Friday. “She is a brilliant, creative, compassionate, principled and fierce leader who lives and breathes the values of justice and equity. I’ve known Nikkita for three years, and I’ve been impressed with how she consistently inspires those around her to be engaged in making the world a better place. Personally, she challenges me to be a better, more complete artist and person.”

The candidate worked with Macklemore and Ryan Lewis on their song White Privilege II, which they released early last year. Oliver is an artist herself — she was the 2015 grand champion of the Seattle Poetry Slam.

Note: Listen to Oliver at the video’s 6:50 mark.

“My generation is taking on the torch of a very age old fight for black liberation, but also, liberation for everyone,” she can be heard saying on White Privilege II. “Injustice anywhere is still injustice everywhere.”

Oliver is also endorsed by Metropolitan King County Councilmember Larry Gossett, according to the website for her candidacy and the Seattle Peoples Party.

Podcast: Nikkita Oliver explains her ‘Peoples Party’ bid for Seattle mayor:

Incumbent Mayor Ed Murray has been endorsed by a number of labor unions and many elected officials, including Gov. Jay Inslee, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and five City Council members.

Former Mayor Mike McGinn, who jumped into the race last week, has no endorsements listed on his campaign website and Facebook page. Cary Moon, an urban planner best known for her opposition to the Alaskan Way Viaduct replacement tunnel, also has no endorsements listed on her campaign website.

Casey Carlisle, David Ishii, Mary Martin, Jason Roberts, Alex Tsimerman and Keith Whiteman are also registered candidates.

Macklemore (real name Ben Haggerty) has spoken out about Seattle politics before. In December, he urged his millions of social media followers to sign a petition asking local officials to reconsider their support for the construction of a new youth jail.

In his post endorsing Oliver, he wrote, “Nikkita has a demonstrated track record of working with young people and those who are most impacted by social, economic and racial inequality.”

He added, “I know Nikkita would say it’s not about her, but rather about the community of passionate and brilliant folks driving her campaign. More than anything that is why this election should be about Nikkita Oliver. I am proud to support her for mayor of Seattle.”