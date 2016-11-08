The vote was roughly 57 percent for the measure and about 43 percent against in Tuesday’s returns. The measure would increase the rate by one-tenth of 1 percent for 10 years.

Lynnwood voters were approving a measure Tuesday night to raise the city’s sales-tax rate to fund transportation improvements.

The measure would increase the rate by one-tenth of 1 percent for 10 years, generating an average $2 million of additional revenue annually, according to the measure. The projects, such as road and signage repair, are identified in the city’s transportation plan.

The vote was roughly 57 percent for the measure and about 43 percent against in Tuesday’s returns.

Supporters said sales-tax revenue is an ideal way to share funding across businesses, residents and consumers for such projects. Opponents, meanwhile, said the increase would hurt working families and is unnecessary.

Lynnwood City Council members, who oversee what’s called the Transportation Benefit District, put the measure on the ballot.

