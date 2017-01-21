Seattle Times columnist Nicole Brodeur is at the Women's March on Washington, where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to protest. A massive crowd in Seattle will rally and march in solidarity after 10 a.m. Follow our staff for live updates.

What you need to know:

Update, 8:56 a.m.

From Australia and New Zealand to London and Japan, participants outside the U.S. have joined rallies to march in solidarity with American women and stand up for the rights of women in their own countries, according to the New York Times.

Al-Jazeera is reporting that thousands of people gathered in Syndey, Australia to march through the city, with organizers saying the demonstration was more than just about Donald Trump.

“We’re doing this because we don’t want to stand by and let the bigotry rhetoric of Donald Trump prevail,” Ayebatonye Abrasaka told Al Jazeera.

The New York Times built a map of women’s marches around the world, including events in Cape Town, South Africa; Erbil, Iraq; Rio de Janeira, Brazil; and many more.

Saturday’s marches around the world, and in Seattle, are on track to mark the largest demonstration related to an American president’s inauguration in U.S. history.

Update, 8:19 a.m.

Jessamine Jarris Anderson, a student at the University of Washington, traveled from Seattle to attend the Women’s March on Washington.

She told the Seattle Times that she decided to participate for many reasons, but human rights was the most pressing one. That includes, Anderson said, women’s rights, civil rights, LGBTQ rights, immigrant rights, voting rights — “and so much more.”

“The Women’s March on Washington isn’t just about women marching for women’s rights,” Anderson said. “It’s about women and their allies marching for the rights of all…Everyday citizens have the power to influence the trajectory of our country, and attending marches and rallies is just one of the ways to harness this power.

“I am marching for all the people around the world who are facing discrimination and oppression with the hope that the small efforts of thousands of individuals can truly better the world.”

"Our President is a meathead," says Kate Bayley, who flew to D.C. from Seattle. — nicole brodeur (@nicolebrodeur) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile, individuals with disabilities preventing them from joining the demonstration arranged a digital “march” in solidarity with the hundreds of thousands of people expected to rally in D.C.

Newly inaugurated President Donald Trump offended many disabled individuals and their families when he appeared to mock a disabled reporter during his campaign.

Meredith Mitchell, a 45-year-old disabled mother of three, posted on DisabilityMarch.com that she wishes she could take her 12-year-old daughter to the march “to show her women’s solidarity in action.”

Multiple sclerosis “has taken my legs but not my spirit,” Mitchell wrote.

Update, 7:41 a.m.

Seattle Times reader Jerry Chen witnessed Donald Trump’s inauguration in person Friday and planned to stay in Washington, D.C. through the weekend to participate in the Women’s March.

He said earlier in the week that he looked forward to possibly being one of the few people to attend both events.

“I want to partake in the peaceful transfer of executive power and witness a longstanding democratic tradition up-close,” Chen said. “My hope is that all Americans will come together eventually, and I don’t see how that can happen unless at least some people make the effort to reach out to the other side or offer a gesture of goodwill.”

He added, “I am also planning on joining the Women’s March…to show my support for gender equality and demonstrate that it is possible to care about both the people and the government.”

Update, 7:08 a.m.

Sen. Patty Murray has joined the protest in Washington, D.C., tweeting support “for women across the country who no longer have to pay more for health care just for being a woman — and want it to stay that way.”

Murray, the ranking Democrats on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, also tweeted her support for equal pay for equal work. Last October, the senator joined five U.S. Women’s National Soccer players in a fight against pay disparities.

Update, 5:58 a.m.

People have begun streaming into Washington, D.C., many wearing bright pink pussyhats and wielding signs with messages such as “The future is female” and “Less fear more love.”

Rena Wilson, of Charlotte, North Carolina, said she hopes the women can send Trump a message that they’re “not going anywhere.”

Joy Rodriguez, of Miami, arrived with her husband, William, and their two daughters, ages 12 and 10.

“I want to make sure their rights are not infringed on in these years coming up,” Joy Rodriguez said.

-Associated Press

Update, 5:33 a.m.

The Guardian is reporting that a group of Canadians and French citizens trying to join the Women’s March on Washington were denied entry into the United States from Quebec after telling border agents of their plans to protest.

Joe Kroese, a United Kingdom national, told the Guardian that border agents held him, a Canadian and two Americans for three hours Thursday at a border crossing connecting St. Bernard de Lacolle in Quebec with Champlain, New York.

“After being questioned, fingerprinted and photographed,” the Guardian reports, “Kroese and his Canadian companion were refused entry because they were planning to attend what the border agent called a ‘potentially violent rally,’ he said. The pair was advised not to travel to the United States for a few months, and Kroese was told he would now need a visa to enter the U.S.”

