Update, 2:38 p.m.:

‘The old normal’ returns to Sea-Tac

The first flight from the Middle East to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport since the immigration order was halted arrived Saturday afternoon without apparent incident. Passengers reported they did not see anyone blocked from boarding the flight when it left Dubai. It was unclear if anyone on the flight would have been barred from flying if the executive order had still been in effect.

A group of volunteer lawyers, loosely organized by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, stood watch at international baggage claim, as has been the case all week, ready to try and help if any travelers had problems with Customs.

“No one was subject to detention or secondary screening as far as we could tell,” said Timothy Chou, one of the lawyers. “From what we’ve heard, things are pretty normal, as in before the executive order. The old normal.”

— David Gutman

Update, 2:23 p.m.:

‘I have more faith’

A Syrian man living with his wife and two children in Tukwila said he was initially elated upon hearing of Judge Robart’s order. The man, who asked to be known only by his first name Ahmed, has been waiting for his two adult children, now in Turkey, to join the rest of the family.

Speaking through an interpreter, Ahmed said he was optimistic that his two children — a 21-year-old son and a 23-year-old daughter, who is seven months pregnant and planning on immigrating with her husband — would be able to come, if not immediately, then in a month or two.

“I have more faith this is a democratic state,” he said.

His children in Turkey need to wait for the International Organization for Migration (IOM) to approve their flight. It is only once on board that IOM will hand them documents allowing them to stay in the U.S.

The IOM office in Turkey was closed for the weekend, but Ahmed’s son reached an employee who seemed doubtful that any action could be taken soon.

Ahmed, an electrician who has been taking English classes since he arrived in December, said his family is now anxiously awaiting news. “If the situation continues as it is, I won’t be able to work because of the emotional toll.”

— Nina Shapiro

Update, 1:45 p.m.:

President Trump questions role of a branch of government

President Trump sent a pair of tweets stating that U.S. District Judge James Robart’s ruling threatens the safety of the country.

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

What is our country coming to when a judge can halt a Homeland Security travel ban and anyone, even with bad intentions, can come into U.S.? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Update, 12:10 p.m.:

Feds announce executive order no longer being enforced

Here is the latest statement from the Department of Homeland Security, announcing that the executive order is no longer being enforced and that the Justice Department intends to file for an emergency stay of Judge James Robart’s order:

“In accordance with the judge’s ruling, DHS has suspended any and all actions implementing the affected sections of the Executive Order entitled, ‘Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.’

This includes actions to suspend passenger system rules that flag travelers for operational action subject to the Executive Order.

DHS personnel will resume inspection of travelers in accordance with standard policy and procedure.

In accordance w/ judge's ruling, DHS has suspended all actions implementing affected sections of the @POTUS EO (1/3) https://t.co/3jHRSI9W7O — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) February 4, 2017

At the earliest possible time, the Department of Justice intends to file an emergency stay of this order and defend the president’s Executive Order, which is lawful and appropriate. The order is intended to protect the homeland and the American people, and the president has no higher duty and responsibility than to do so.”

— Nina Shapiro

Update: Saturday, 11:54 a.m.:

The scene at Sea-Tac; local family still waiting for loved one

The situation was calm at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning, despite fears of chaos following a Seattle federal judge’s ruling temporarily blocking President Trump’s travel ban.

Most people affected by the ban were not able to book flights immediately after Friday’s order. “I don’t think word got out in time,” said Jorge Barón, executive director of the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project.

Barón said he is contact with a local family member of an Iraqi who has been stuck in Jordan while waiting to come live in the U.S. The Iraqi, who has authorization to immigrate, according to Barón, tried to book a flight Friday night to Chicago, where other family members live, but could not find an airline willing to take him.

“As of the middle of the night, things were moving and it was starting to open up,” said Cindy Heidelberg, a volunteer attorney with the International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP). She said, however, speaking Saturday morning, “What I’m hearing on the ground is that the airlines are still hesitant.”

Heidelberg said she also heard Saturday morning from two other IRAP volunteer attorneys at Sea-Tac morning that U.S. Customs & Border Protection officials there said they would be resuming normal operations after the temporary restraining order issued by U.S. District Court Judge James Robart.

On Friday night, the Trump administration promised an emergency appeal “at the earliest possible time.” As of Saturday morning, the office of Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson — which sued the Trump administration over the executive order and won the restraining order — had not heard from the administration, a spokesman said. Also, there were no new filings in the court’s online docket.

— Nina Shapiro, David Gutman