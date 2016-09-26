This is gonna be good: Trump and Clinton are poised for a showdown likely to draw a massive audience. Follow our reporters for updates throughout the night.
Here’s what’s happening:
- Leading candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will face off at 6 p.m. tonight in this election’s first presidential debate.
- The 90-minute, high-stakes debate will be televised on all major networks, but you’ll also be able to watch a live stream right here on this post.
- Play along using our debate bingo cards!
- At 8 p.m., Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Bill Bryant will square off in another debate on local network channels and TVW.
Update, 1:50 p.m.
Talk about must-watch TV.
Presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are set to square off tonight in a high-stakes, must-see debate. Interest in this year’s election has been high — and Monday night’s 90-minute debate is sure to draw a massive audience.
Trump has nearly overcome the lead Clinton rode out of the Democratic National Convention, according to most polls. A Washington Post-ABC News poll of likely voters has Clinton leading Trump 46 percent to 44 percent. The poll shows Libertarian Party nominee Gary Johnson at 5 percent and Green Party nominee Jill Stein at 1 percent.
The New York Times’ Upshot pegs Clinton at 44 percent and Trump at 41 percent. Fivethirtyeight’s poll forecasting puts Clinton’s chances of winning at 51.5 percent and Trump’s 48.5 percent.
