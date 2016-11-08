Follow along with The Seattle Times on this historic Election Day. We’ll have results as they come in, plus coverage and analysis throughout the evening.

Update, 9:17 a.m.:

Update, 8:30 a.m.:

Voters are flocking to the grave of women’s suffragist Susan B. Anthony in Rochester, N.Y., to honor her legacy. The cemetery is extending its hours on Election Day so more people can visit on a day in which the first female president could be elected to office.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren says visiting Anthony’s gravesite has become an Election Day “rite of passage for many citizens.” She says with Democrat Hillary Clinton as the first woman nominated by a major political party to run for president, it’s appropriate to keep Mount Hope Cemetery open later Tuesday.

The cemetery usually closes at 5:30 p.m. An entrance near Anthony’s grave is being kept open until 9 p.m. Temporary lights are being installed, but visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights.

Update, 8:10 a.m.:

It’s finally here — Election Day: A polarized, angry and distrustful nation (but can’t we have a little hope too?) finally goes to the polls to choose our next president. Hillary Clinton has multiple paths to victory, while Donald Trump must prevail in most battleground states to reach 270 Electoral College votes. After weeks of competing claims of fraud and intimidation, it has been smooth sailing this morning, though the day is young. And a record number of Americans have already voted, driven by soaring turnout from Latino voters.

In Washington, more than half of all 4,271,911 registered voters have returned their ballots. All ballots must be returned by 8 p.m., and the secretary of state expects to release the first batch of results shortly after.