Libertarian Party presidential candidate Gary Johnson is campaigning in downtown Seattle, a day after he learned he did not qualify for the first presidential debate.

Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party nominee for president, is campaigning in downtown Seattle on Saturday afternoon.

The former two-term Republican governor of New Mexico is holding a rally at the Seattle Sheraton hotel, scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., followed by a fundraiser.

Johnson’s visit comes a day after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced that he did not qualify for the first presidential debate — a major blow to his campaign — after he failed to reach the 15 percent polling threshold necessary to participate. Only Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican nominee Donald Trump will take part in the Sept. 26 nationally televised debate.

Johnson is polling at an average 8 percent nationally, the commission said, although was as high as 16 percent in a Washington Post poll of Washington state conducted in August.

Johnson is generally socially liberal — he favors legalized marijuana, same-sex marriage and says abortion rights must be respected. But he is fiscally conservative, saying he wants to replace the income tax with a national sales tax and that, as president, he would submit a balanced budget.

Johnson’s running mate, Bill Weld, a former Republican governor of Massachusetts, is also scheduled to speak.