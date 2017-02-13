U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez will hear arguments Monday in a lawsuit challenging government sweeps of unauthorized homeless encampments in Seattle.

There could be a ruling as early as Monday in a lawsuit challenging how Seattle and Washington state are dealing with unauthorized homeless encampments in the city.

Two homeless people sued last month, accusing the city and the state transportation department of violating the rights of people living outdoors by seizing and destroying their property while evicting them from and clearing away their encampments.

Represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington, the plaintiffs have requested a temporary restraining order that would impose a number of restrictions on the city and the state with respect to personal property and the encampment sweeps.

U.S. District Judge Ricardo Martinez will hear arguments on the proposed order Monday afternoon.

The region’s Episcopal Diocese and the Real Change street newspaper are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, which seeks class-action status for an estimated 20,000 people living outside in Seattle.

Mayor Ed Murray’s administration recently proposed new rules for dealing with unauthorized encampments and is taking comments through Wednesday.