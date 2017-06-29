An actual draft of Washington’s proposed two-year state budget might not be released until as late as Thursday night. The public could have less than 24 hours to see the details before a vote.

OLYMPIA — Citizens of Washington: Good luck figuring out what’s in the new state budget before it gets a vote by the Legislature.

It took lawmakers later than any time in recent memory to reach a tentative deal on the 2017-19 operating budget.

Yet, when legislative leaders announced a “deal in principle” Wednesday, they refused to share the details of a two-year budget that’s expected to exceed $41 billion.

Now, the actual bill might not be public until as late as Thursday night — meaning the public could have less than 24 hours to see the details before the Legislature votes.

At least one lawmaker says the bill includes elements of the GOP’s property-tax shift plan.

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, D-Seattle, said he didn’t know details of the final budget but that briefings in recent weeks indicated “the vast majority of the revenue we’re going to raise is going come from property taxes.”

That means local school levies will go down and the state levy will go up.

But outside of that, before a caucus briefing Thursday, “There are almost no members who have any sense of the details in the budget,” Pedersen said.

The bill’s schedule leaves lawmakers with little time to examine what they’re expected to approve.

To avoid a partial state-government shutdown, lawmakers must vote on the budget and get it to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature by midnight Friday.

That’s a short timeline for anyone interested in the fine print of a document expected to span hundreds of pages, raise some taxes and change government policies.

Sen. Reuven Carlyle, D-Seattle, said he couldn’t divulge details of the agreement, and was awaiting the briefing from legislative leaders.

But, “it seems … that what we have here is a Democratic budget with Democratic values, and a Republican tax plan, with Republican values,” he said.

Still, “I don’t think it’s fair to categorically jump to conclusions, because the details matter,” he said.

Carlyle expressed frustration with the lack of transparency at so late a time in the process.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in this Capitol who’s defending this,” said Carlyle, who described his feeling a “very high consternation level.”

“The numbers matter, the details matter, the real impacts for real people living real lives matter,” said Carlyle, who as a representative was chairman of the House Finance Committee, which deals with tax policy.

Pedersen agreed.

“I suspect there will be a bunch of things that are just errors and that we’re gonna have to fix in the supplemental, and hopefully they won’t screw up too many lives in the meantime,” he said.

Lawmakers’ work this year includes what’s expected to be a historic restructuring of Washington’s K-12 school system.

That comes in a push to satisfy the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision, which declared Washington in violation of its own constitution by underfunding schools.

Scuttlebutt in Olympia has indicated that months of secret negotiations produced a plan that includes an expansion of online sales-tax collections and a version of the property-tax plan introduced by Republicans earlier this year.

The property-tax solution is geared at helping the state pay for teacher and other school-worker salaries as required by the court. School districts use local property-tax levies to cover a chunk of those costs.

In its original form, that plan would hike levy rates in “property-rich” school districts like Seattle and Bellevue, and lower rates in districts in other parts of that state.

Democrats had originally opposed that solution as putting too much pressure on homeowners, and also primarily raising taxes around the Puget Sound region. They had preferred a capital-gain tax or changes to the state’s business-and-occupation tax to raise more money for schools.