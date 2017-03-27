King and Snohomish counties are among jurisdictions that could be targeted by the Justice Department because both reject at least some requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to hold people in jail for possible immigration violations.

The U.S. Department of Justice will seek to put pressure on so-called “sanctuary” jurisdictions by withholding grants from cities and counties not in compliance with a federal law that covers communication between local governments and federal immigration authorities, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday.

Sessions’ announcement follows the Department of Homeland Security’s publication last week of a list of jurisdictions not fully cooperating with the Trump administration’s attempts to capture and deport people living in the U.S. illegally.

King and Snohomish counties were on that list. They’re among jurisdictions that reject at least some requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to hold people in jail for possible immigration violations beyond when they would otherwise be released.

Such requests, often called “immigration detainers,” are formal but not legally binding — and they aren’t arrest warrants.

King County honors immigration detainers only for people previously convicted of serious crimes and for whom ICE has obtained a criminal warrant. Snohomish County doesn’t honor immigration detainers.

But King County Sheriff John Urquhart said his office is in no danger of missing out on money because its policies and practices are in line with the law, U.S. Code Section 1373.

“We’re not violating 1373, no way,” Urquhart said. “1373 requires us to talk to immigration officials and it requires them to talk to us, and we do that.”

Last week’s list and Monday’s announcement stem from the executive order “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States” that President Donald Trump issued on Jan. 30.

“When cities and states refuse to help enforce immigration laws, our nation is less safe,” Sessions said at a news conference. “Failure to deport aliens who are convicted of criminal offenses puts whole communities at risk, especially immigrant communities in the very sanctuary jurisdictions that seek to protect the perpetrators.”

Besides withholding Department of Justice grants, Sessions said his agency would “also take all lawful steps to claw back any funds awarded to a jurisdiction that willfully violates” the federal law.

Sessions named grants made through the Department of Justice’s offices of Justice Programs and Community-Oriented Policing Services. This fiscal year, those total $4.1 billion, he said.

He said the Trump administration’s actions will be in line with guidance issued last year by the Department of Justice under the Obama administration.

King and Snohomish County officials have objected to using local resources to carry out immigration enforcement, which is the responsibility of the federal government.

Going after undocumented immigrants can erode trust between local law-enforcement and communities, they have said.

Though Sessions spoke at length Monday about jurisdictions that deny detainer requests, he didn’t explicitly link the withholding of grants to that issue, Urquhart noted.

“What I think he tried to do was throw up a bunch of smoke and bluster around detainers, but he never said they’d pull funding if we don’t honor detainers,” the sheriff said. “There are two reasons: One, they’re voluntary. And two, several federal courts have said they’re unconstitutional.”

Urquhart said his office receives about $5 million per year in Department of Justice grants.

Snohomish County officials didn’t immediately comment. Between Jan. 28 and Feb. 3, the period of time analyzed to put together last week’s list, Snohomish County received 12 immigration-detainer requests. That was tied for the fourth-most in the country.

The Obama administration guidance that Sessions mentioned didn’t identify local governments with policies explicitly restricting the sharing of people’s immigration status with ICE.

But it said the policies of some jurisdictions, such as New York City, may be causing local officials there to, in practice, violate U.S. Code Section 1373.

The “sanctuary” label is unofficial and somewhat problematic. It isn’t a legal term, and interpretations vary.

Broadly, people use it to describe jurisdictions with policies and practices that limit local involvement in immigration enforcement. For example, Mayor Ed Murray refers to Seattle as a sanctuary city because of an ordinance barring city employees from inquiring about a person’s immigration status, with some exceptions.

But Seattle doesn’t operate a jail, so it doesn’t receive detainer requests and wasn’t on last week’s list.

And jurisdictions that call themselves sanctuaries, such as Seattle, can control only their own affairs. They can’t stop federal authorities from detaining and deporting people.