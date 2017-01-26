King County will test out prepaid postage on ballots in two small elections in February. Expected to cost about $12,000, the test aims to see if prepaid ballots help boost voter turnout.

King County will provide prepaid return postage on ballots for voters in two small, local elections in February, a trial run in which the county hopes to determine whether doing so boosts voter turnout.

The county will pay for return postage on ballots in the Feb. 14 special elections for the city of Maple Valley and the Shoreline School District.

The cost will depend on voter turnout, as the Postal Service charges the county only for prepaid ballots that are returned. King County Elections estimates that it will cost about $3,300 for return postage in Maple Valley and $9,000 for the Shoreline School District. The money will come from the King County Elections existing budget.

This is the first time the county has tested prepaid postage, although both Pierce and Franklin counties have used prepaid postage in the past, Brian Zylstra, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s Office, said.

“This is something I’ve wanted to test since I ran for office,” Julie Wise, King County Elections director, said. Wise said prepaid postage could help remove a barrier to voting, and the test would help the county see if it works.

More than 64,000 ballots will go out in the two districts, marked to tell voters that postage has been prepaid. The county estimates a 30 percent turnout rate in the two elections.

The issue of prepaid postage for voting was a campaign issue in the recent race for secretary of state, with Democratic challenger Tina Podlodowski pushing hard for it, while incumbent Republican (and eventual winner) Kim Wyman said she supported it in theory but had concerns about details and cost.

Nine Democratic state senators have also introduced a bill, SB 5019, that would require prepaid postage in all elections, with the state reimbursing counties for the cost. Similar legislation has gone nowhere in previous years. In 2015, the state Office of Financial Management estimated that such a proposal would cost between $2 million and $3 million per two-year budget cycle.

“This test of prepaid postage on ballots underscores our continued efforts to expand voter turnout, including quadrupling the number of ballot drop boxes across King County,” County Executive Dow Constantine said. “We want voting to be as easy as possible to ensure our policies and institutions reflect the will of the people.”