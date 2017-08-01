King County Prop. 1 sales tax losing in Tuesday returns

A new King County sales tax to fund access to arts, science and heritage programs was put before voters Tuesday.

A new King County sales tax to fund access to arts, science and heritage programs was being rejected in Tuesday-night election returns. Proposition 1, which would impose a 0.1 percent sales tax — or a penny for every $10 spent — received 55 percent no votes, with 45 percent approving.

The proposal was estimated to cost about $30 a year for a family with an income of $80,000.

The measure had widespread support from about 350 arts organizations in the county that would benefit from an infusion of more than $67 million a year. But it was opposed by those who argued that the arts weren’t the highest priority in a region facing a crisis in homelessness, mental health and addiction services.

The proposal was also seen as another regressive tax amid a slew of new taxes, including those for Sound Transit expansion, state education funding and a proposal on the November ballot to double the size of the county’s Veterans and Human Services levy.

Proposition 1 also raised questions because the largest arts organizations in the county would get the bulk of the funding while about 300 smaller organizations would share about 28 percent.

Under the proposal, arts organizations would be required to provide free and low-cost admissions to arts, science and cultural programs and venues. Large organizations would have to spend 30 percent of their funding to support access by people of color and low-income residents and 20 percent of their funding to bring activities to suburban and rural parts of the counties.

A public-school access program would fund classroom art activities and transportation to performances and exhibits.

Supporters, including science educator Bill Nye, former King County Executive Ron Sims and El Centro de la Raza Director Estela Ortega, argued that budget cuts to schools over the past decade had cut arts and science programs in half. Students without access to the arts miss the hands-on experiences that may inspire their curiosity and deepen their engagement with school, backers said.

They also said that many low-income children and their families, as well as seniors and those with disabilities, can’t afford admission to world-class institutions such as the Seattle Symphony, the Pacific Science Center or the Museum of Flight.

Opponents, who included Democratic County Council members Larry Gossett and Dave Upthegrove as well as Republican Dino Rossi, argued that the tax would hit low-income and working-class families the hardest. They also said that the big arts organizations already enjoy the support of wealthy patrons and don’t need taxpayer money.

They pointed to existing public support for the arts through the county’s 1-percent-for-public-art program and added that, starting in 2021, a lodging tax dedicated to the arts will provide an estimated $13 million annually.

Supporters of Prop. 1 raised about $1.7 million for the campaign and ran television ads and sent mailers to regular voters. The biggest donors were large arts, science and cultural organizations, including the Woodland Park Zoo, which gave more than $106,000; the Seattle Theatre Group, $63,000; the Seattle Opera, $46,412; and Pacific Science Center, $44,000.

There was no organized opposition to the measure.