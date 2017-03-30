The library’s directors say Gary Wasdin, who has served in the position for two years, announced his resignation after violating the code of conduct. The nature of the violation was not immediately clear.

The director of the King County Library System has resigned after officials said he violated the library system’s code of conduct.

Gary Wasdin, 50, stepped down Wednesday during a meeting of the library’s board of trustees after nearly 2½ years with the library system.

The nature of the violation was not publicly available

“Mr. Wasdin has chosen to resign his position effective immediately, and the Board fully agrees with this decision, ” board president Jim Wigfall said in a news release.

According to spokesman Aaron Vetter, of Nyhus Communications, the behavior was not criminal in nature to the board’s knowledge, nor an isolated event. But the timeline in which it occurred was not immediately clear.

Until the board selects an interim director, finance director Dwayne Wilson has legal signing authority for the role, according to the news release.

Vetter said the meeting at which Wasdin resigned was part of the board’s regularly scheduled discussions. The board became aware of the violation on March 21, he said.

The board “took immediate action” to address the violation, Wigfall said in the news release.

“We look forward to continuing to serve our communities with the highest degree of integrity, professionalism and excellence,” he said.

Wasdin was previously the executive director of the Omaha (Nebraska) Public Library.

The King County Library System, headquartered in Issaquah, is one of the largest public-library systems in the country, operating dozens of libraries across the county.

The previous director, Bill Ptacek, resigned in 2013 to serve as CEO of the Calgary Library System in Alberta, Canada. Ptacek had been with the King County Library System for 25 years.