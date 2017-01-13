King County will receive a $5.4 million grant from the federal government to help address youth homelessness.

King County will get a $5.4 million federal grant to help fight youth homelessness in the region, part of a new initiative from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

King County was one of 10 sites selected, out of 130 applications, to receive a grant under HUD’s new Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. The county can begin requesting money as soon as projects — including rapid re-housing and transitional housing — are ready to launch.

King County’s grant was the second largest of the 10 sites that were selected.

“If we don’t address the reality of homeless children, of marginalized children, we can’t succeed as a community,” Megan Hyla, policy director for the King County Housing Authority, said in a prepared statement. “In too many ways we are failing them.”

The county’s application included proposals to partner with local non-profits in the effort.

Seattle Public Schools reported nearly 3,000 students were homeless at some point during the 2014-15 school year. That number includes both unsheltered students and those who lived with friends or relatives.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., who announced the grant, praised the county for including in its application recommendations from kids who have been homeless themselves.

“King County and Seattle have proven that their innovative, inclusive approach to addressing youth homelessness deserves nationwide recognition,” Murray said.