Secretary of State Kim Wyman pushed back Friday after revelations that she met privately at least twice over the last year with corporate-lobbying groups that opposed ballot initiatives in Washington she was overseeing.

The meetings, detailed in documents obtained by The New York Times, were between Wyman, several other Republican secretaries of state, and tobacco giant Reynolds American, the National Restaurant Association and the National Rifle Association.

In Wyman’s case, the restaurant association wanted to talk about minimum-wage initiatives in Seattle and the one on the statewide ballot this year, while Reynolds American wanted to talk about an initiative involving a tobacco-tax increase that never made it to the ballot. The NRA, according to published agendas, wanted to discuss gun-control initiatives in states other than Washington.

The meetings were organized by the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), a national group that has spent about $70,000 supporting Wyman’s re-election efforts this year. Reynolds American and the NRA have both made six-figure donations to the RSLC this election cycle, while the restaurant association has contributed nearly $40,000.

In other states, the secretary of state writes the titles and descriptions of initiatives that appear on the ballot, where minor changes in wording can have a major influence on an initiative’s success or failure.

But, as Wyman repeatedly said, in Washington that language is written by the attorney general. The secretary of state’s role is counting and certifying signatures and petitions and overseeing the election.

Wyman on Friday said the meetings were purely informational, that she was telling the lobbying groups how the initiative process works in Washington state.

“What we did I would do for any lobbying group, any organization that is going to run a petition or referendum,” Wyman said. “My role is to provide information to groups and I would go and sit down and talk to SEIU (union), or whatever group was trying to put an initiative on the ballot and have that same conversation.”

Across downtown Seattle on Friday, Wyman’s Democratic opponent in the competitive race for secretary of state held her own news conference at the local headquarters of SEIU — the Service Employees International Union, a major Democratic donor — to denounce Wyman’s private meetings.

“Wyman’s actions further erode voter confidence,” said Tina Podlodowski, Wyman’s opponent. “She’s part of a pattern of closed-door meetings, connections and campaign cash with Republican and corporate special interests looking to both suppress the vote and compromise the integrity of initiatives and elections.”

Podlodowski called on Wyman to explain the meetings, but declined to make any specific allegation as to how Wyman may have taken action as a result of the meetings or the donations.

Wyman fired back, emphasizing that her only role in the initiative process is checking petition signatures.

“I challenge her to show any example, even one, of a decision I have made or action I or my office has taken that shows any undue influence,” Wyman said.