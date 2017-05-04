Lincoln Beauregard is the lead attorney in a lawsuit brought by a Kent man alleging Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him as a teenager in the 1980s. Murray’s lawyers had asked for sanctions against Beauregard.

A judge Thursday cited “flagrant” ethics violations in sanctioning Lincoln Beauregard, the lead attorney in a lawsuit brought by a 46-year-old Kent man alleging Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused him as a teenager in the 1980s.

King County Superior Court Judge Veronica Alicea-Galván said Beauregard must pay $5,000. Alicea-Galván said she would take away his ability to make court filings if the behavior continues.

In an interview after the judge issued her ruling, Beauregard said he respectfully disagreed and would appeal. He said he looks forward to focusing on merits of the lawsuit against Murray.

Murray’s attorneys had asked for sanctions last month citing Beauregard’s scorched earth tactics in the lawsuit, which have included court filings with no immediately apparent link to the case. They argued such tactics violated ethics rules governing attorneys.

Murray’s personal spokesman issued a statement minutes after the ruling: “We’ve said all along that opposing counsel seems more intent on trying his case in the court of public opinion than in a court of law, and today the judge agreed with us. Clearly, the judge was disturbed by opposing counsel’s antics, and is taking the rare but serious step of sanctioning him. Mayor Murray deserves a right to due process, and it is our hope that the court’s actions today will prevent opposing counsel from further undermining this basic right.”

In asking for sanctions, Murray’s legal team noted that, for example Beauregard last month filed a subpoena and other documents, suggesting a police response to Murray’s house last year regarding a suspicious person was a “cover up.”

Murray called those claims “outlandish” and released a statement from five friends who had been at the house that night rebutting the claims.

Supporting the sanctions request, Seattle University ethics professor John Strait wrote in a court filing that he had never seen a lawyer behave this way “in over 45 years of practice.”

Beauregard responded in a letter and a Facebook post that it was the mayor who was engaged in wrongdoing, with “strong-arm” tactics that attempted to hide the truth from the public.