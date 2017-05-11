Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, who is well-connected in Democratic politics, enters the race days after Mayor Ed Murray ended his bid for a second term.

Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan will announce her candidacy for Seattle mayor Friday.

Durkan has scheduled an announcement for 10:30 a.m. on Beacon Hill, her campaign said in a news release Thursday. She’s been lining up support for a run in recent days.

The former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington was appointed to that post in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama and served for five years.

Her campaign’s news release referred to her as an “Obama appointee” and called her a ”progressive champion on police reform and other issues.”

She’s never held elected office, but Durkan is a political heavyweight who will immediately command attention in a suddenly wide open race for mayor.

The 58-year-old been an insider in Washington state’s Democratic Party and is a close friend of and adviser to former Gov. Chris Gregoire.

Mayor Ed Murray ended his campaign for re-election Tuesday, saying allegations he had sexually abused teenagers in the 1980s had become too much of a distraction.

Before the claims surfaced last month, he had an inside track to a second term.

Former Mayor Mike McGinn, state Sen. Bob Hasegawa, attorney and activist Nikkita Oliver and urban planner Cary Moon are among the top names in a growing field of about a dozen candidates.

Before becoming a prosecutor, Durkan was a high-end criminal-defense and civil lawyer who specialized in defending people accused of white-collar crimes.

She worked for Gov. Mike Lowry, helped Gregoire become governor and served Gregoire as a legal and strategic adviser.

The daughter of Martin J. Durkan Sr., an influential state legislator who went on to become a powerful lobbyist, she was believed to be the first-ever openly gay U.S. attorney.

A sister, T. Ryan Durkan, is a leading Seattle land-use attorney, and a brother, Martin “Jamie” Durkan Jr., is a longtime lobbyist and consultant.

Those ties could help the first-time candidate scoop up support from some of the business leaders and big-money donors who helped Murray win election in 2013.

But some opponents may portray her as not progressive enough for Seattle and as the “establishment” candidate in the race.

“Based on the early framing, I think she’s looking to hold the moderate position Mayor Murray came into office with while also pushing left,” said Marco Lowe, a Seattle University politics professor who worked in the McGinn administration.

“Because right now, everybody else is positioned to the left of her. We’ll see them start to push back.”

Jenny and Jamie Durkan took opposite sides in a colossal political clash, when she represented the Democrats in their fight to preserve Gregoire’s narrow 2004 election against a Republican legal challenge and he supported GOP candidate Dino Rossi.

Durkan is one of Washington’s most effective Democratic lawyer-operatives, said Chris Vance, who was GOP state chair at the time. But other than political insiders and some older voters familiar with her late father, she’s relatively unknown, Vance said.

“Those of us involved in politics know the Durkans. The voters don’t,” Vance said.

As U.S. attorney, Durkan helped then-Attorney General Eric Holder shape the Obama administration’s response to the emerging threats of cyber crime and terrorism.

In high-profile cases, Durkan prosecuted two men for plotting a terrorist attack on a Seattle military-processing center and extradited a cyber hacker — the son of a Russian parliamentarian — on charges of stealing millions of credit-card numbers.

In a 2011 letter to then-Gov. Gregoire, she warned against passage of an effort in the state Legislature to legalize medical-marijuana dispensaries and growers.

Durkan pushed for change in the Seattle Police Department, requesting a U.S. Department of Justice review. After officers were found to be using excessive force, Durkan worked on the settlement that has required the city to implement reforms.

“Reform is underway. Get on the train, or leave,” she said in 2014 after a group of more than 100 Seattle police officers sued in federal court, claiming the new use-of-force policies had hampered their work, endangered them and emboldened criminals.

She stepped down as U.S. attorney later that year and now heads the Seattle office of the international law firm Quinn Emmanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Durkan opened the Seattle office and also chairs the firm’s cybersecurity and data-protection group.

FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, hired Durkan in 2015 to represent the organization as it dealt with a massive corruption scandal.