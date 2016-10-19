After the presidential candidates square off Wednesday night, keep the TV on to see Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Republican challenger Bill Bryant in their third and final debate.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Port of Seattle Commissioner Bill Bryant will face each other in Pasco for their third debate and final debate.

The event begins at 8 p.m. at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, and is scheduled to air on several Seattle-area TV and radio stations, as well as TVW, Washington’s version of C-SPAN.

It will serve as a closing argument of sorts on a campaign that has become a referendum on the governor’s first term.

Inslee, a Democrat, has run a campaign focused on the state’s Puget Sound-driven booming economy that has led to lower unemployment. He’s cited the billions of new dollars put into public schools and a $16 billion statewide transportation package that have happened on his watch.

Bryant, meanwhile, has assailed Inslee over problems at state agencies.

The GOP challenger has railed at troubles at the state’s largest psychiatric hospital, the mistaken early release of prisoners, and growing problems with road congestion and homelessness.

To highlight those issues, Bryant has testified at a Seattle City Council meeting and even cut a commercial where he gets pizza delivered to his car while stuck in traffic.