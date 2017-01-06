Biden's shut down of Jayapal, which was recorded by CSPAN drew laughs and applause from the assembled lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal made an attention-grabbing last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump from the White House, objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote. But the effort was shut down by Vice President Joe Biden.

Jayapal, a Democrat elected in November to represent the Seattle-area 7th Congressional District, rose Friday during a joint session of Congress during which the final electoral tally was certified.

“For what purpose does the gentlewoman rise?” asked Biden, who was chairing the session in his role as President of the Senate.

“Mr. President, I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral votes were not-“

Biden cut Jayapal off with a slam of the gavel. “There is no debate,” he said, noting any such objection had to be in writing and signed by a member of the House and the Senate.

Jayapal attempted to continue with a speech. “Mr. President, even as people waited hours in Georgia-“

She was gaveled down again. “There is no debate,” Biden said, again citing Senate rules.

Jayapal acknowledged her objection had not been signed by any Senator.

“It is over,” Biden said, drawing laughs and applause from the assembled lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, seated immediately behind the vice president.