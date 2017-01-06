Biden's shutdown of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, recorded by CSPAN, drew laughs and applause from some lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Newly sworn-in U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal made an attention-grabbing last-ditch effort to block Donald Trump from the White House, objecting to the certification of the Electoral College vote. But the effort was shut down by Vice President Joe Biden.

Jayapal, a Democrat elected in November to represent the Seattle-area 7th Congressional District, rose Friday during a joint session of Congress during which the final electoral tally was certified.

“For what purpose does the gentlewoman rise?” asked Biden, who was chairing the session in his role as President of the Senate.

“Mr. President, I object to the certificate from the state of Georgia on the grounds that the electoral votes were not—” Jayapal said.

Biden cut Jayapal off with a slam of the gavel. “There is no debate,” he said, noting any such objection had to be in writing and signed by a member of the House and the Senate.

Jayapal attempted to continue with a speech. “Mr. President, even as people waited hours in Georgia—”

She was gaveled down again. “There is no debate,” Biden said, again citing Senate rules.

Jayapal acknowledged her objection had not been signed by any Senator.

“It is over,” Biden said, drawing laughs and applause from the assembled lawmakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, seated immediately behind the vice president.

Jayapal’s objection was one of several from progressive House Democrats who rose in succession in an attempt to call attention to issues including voter suppression and Russian hacking.

In an interview, Jayapal said she wished Biden would have allowed her and her colleagues to state their full objections without being cut off.

“It was really important, from my personal perspective, for the American people to know we understand the issues with the way this election happened,” she said, citing reports of hours-long lines to vote in some southern states.

Jayapal said she had not personally sought signatures to back her effort from either of Washington’s two Democratic U.S. Senators, Patty Murray or Maria Cantwell. She said another member of the House Democrats had been in charge of trying to obtain a signature from a senator.