President Donald Trump’s proposed federal budget outline would impose deep cuts across federal government. Such a move would be “incredibly harmful,” to Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.

OLYMPIA — With its deep cuts across many federal agencies, Gov. Jay Inslee said the Trump administration’s proposed budget outline released Thursday would have wide-ranging impacts across Washington.

“The budget blueprint issued today by President Trump includes incredibly harmful reductions to education, environmental protection, housing, health care, job training and economic development programs,” Inslee said in a written statement.

“This undercuts our ability to keep our people safe and healthy,” he added.

State agencies are reviewing Trump’s budget blueprint to better understand its impacts, Inslee’s statement said.

The proposal is an early step in a lengthy budget process and it’s not clear to what degree Congress will back Trump’s priorities.

Inslee’s office highlighted several proposed cuts, including a 13 percent reduction for the U.S. Department of Education that would eliminate some after-school and summer programs, as well as training for teachers.

The statement also mentioned an 18 percent cut to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, including the elimination of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and community block grant funding.

The budget also proposes cutting block grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Block grants are federal funds that can be used for a variety of programs, such as affordable housing development, lead-paint abatement, and services for seniors, low-income children and people with disabilities, said the U.S. Conference of Mayors, which opposes Trump’s budget proposal.

King County’s 2017-18 budget assumes about $50 million in federal grants for housing and community development, according to David Shurtleff, communications director for the Metropolitan King County Council.

That includes $8 million in block grant funding, according to Shurtleff.

The county’s budget also includes $3.6 million from the federal Home Investment Partnerships Program — another program that would be cut under Trump’s proposal.

That program funds affordable housing and rental assistance.

The proposed budget also would eliminate anticipated funding for seven future transit lines Washington state — including the light-rail corridor from Lynnwood to Northgate.

State, county and Seattle officials were still determining what else the proposal would mean for the region.

Meanwhile, officials are grappling with other possible changes from a Trump administration.

Washington state’s latest projected tax revenue numbers, released Thursday, still include tax dollars coming from the sale of marijuana.

But given statements by Attorney General Jeff Sessions reflecting opposition for the state-licensed sale of recreational marijuana, that money can’t be guaranteed, said Stephen Lerch, executive director of the state Economic and Revenue Forecast Council.

“That’s clearly a risk for this part of our forecast,” said.

Washington was expected to collect more than $730 million in marijuana tax revenue over the next two budget years.

On Wednesday, Inslee and state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler outlined the impact that the GOP House health-care legislation would have on Washingtonians.

Up to 700,000 state residents could lose insurance if that plan passed and Washington didn’t step in to spend billions more on health care, according to that analysis.