Gov. Jay Inslee is headed to New York, where he’ll speak Thursday about climate change before the General Assembly of the United Nations.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee is headed to New York, where he’ll speak Thursday about climate change before the General Assembly of the United Nations.

The governor will talk about the role of West Coast states in efforts to halt climate change and increase sustainable development, according to a news release from Inslee’s office. He’s slated to talk at 7 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Inslee, a Democrat, is also scheduled to appear on a panel titled, “Stocktaking on Climate — Ambition and Action.”

This will be the first time Inslee — who has written a book about clean energy and pushed for carbon-reduction policies — has spoken before the United Nations, according to spokeswoman Tara Lee.

The trip comes as the governor joined other West Coast elected officials Wednesday with a statement defending the clean-power plan put in place by former President Barack Obama from any possible changes by the Trump administration.

“Any attacks on the Clean Power Plan would move our nation in the wrong direction and put American prosperity at risk,” read the statement, which was also signed by Seattle Mayor Ed Murray and the governors of Oregon and California, among others. “We will assert our own 21st century leadership and chart a different course.”

Before Inslee returns to Washington, he’ll travel to San Francisco, where he’s scheduled to talk Friday morning at the World Economic Forum Center.

There, the governor will speak about how innovation, education and human connections are important to succeeding in a technology-based world, according to the release. That audience will include business executives, economic leaders and academics.