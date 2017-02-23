Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced an executive order aimed at restricting state agencies from helping enforce federal immigration laws.

OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee Thursday announced an executive order aimed at restricting state agencies from helping enforce federal immigration laws.

As part of his order, Washington state agencies will not use resources to demand documents about someone’s immigration status or religious affiliation, Inslee said in a news conference.

Inslee’s action, he said, comes in response to the “mean-spirited” federal government policies regarding immigration and refugees.

The order is not stopping federal law, and “If there is a federal criminal arrest warrant, we will honor it,” Inslee said.

The goal of the order is to make sure Washington state can provide law enforcement, education and state programs.

The move is the next step in a battle by Inslee and other Democrats to hinder the Trump administration’s aggressive moves on immigration.

In response to a Washington lawsuit, a federal judge in Seattle earlier this month ordered a halt to enforcement of President Trump’s travel ban on citizens from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

Inslee’s action Thursday comes after he directed his staff in December to figure out what types of state data the federal government could use to learn someone’s nationality or citizenship status.

That directive examined agencies such as the state Department of Social and Health Services and the state Department of Licensing, to see what information they collect on state residents.

Thursday’s executive order is part of a broader, nationwide push by Democrats aimed at limited the Trump administration’s agenda on refugees and immigrants who lack legal status to be in the country.

Democratic officials in states such as California, New York, Massachusetts and Oregon have pushed to shield state data from the federal government.

And earlier this month, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced an executive order to stop state agencies from helping the federal government deport immigrants without proper documentation or create a Muslim registry.

In Olympia, Democratic state lawmakers have filed bills in both the House and Senate to keep Washington state from sharing information about a person’s religious affiliation for the purpose of setting up a database based on religion.

HB 2097, sponsored by Rep. Derek Stanford, D-Bothell, would limit the disclosure of certain information related to religious affiliation. The House Judiciary Committee last week voted to approve that bill.

Most Republican state lawmakers in Washington, however, have been cool to the idea on proposals aimed at protecting against deportations.