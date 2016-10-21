Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords are scheduled to rally Seattle voters Saturday in support of Initiative 1491, known as the extreme risk protection order measure.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and former Arizona congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords are scheduled Saturday to rally Seattle voters to turn out in support of Initiative 1491.

Known as the extreme risk protection order, I-1491 would let family members, law-enforcement officers and others ask a judge to keep guns out of the hands of someone deemed a danger to themselves or others.

The stop is part of a 14-state tour by Giffords, co-founder of gun-violence-prevention group Americans for Responsible Solutions, to boost support of gun laws in several states before the November elections.

Saturday’s rally is slated to start at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church on Denny Way.

The Washington Alliance for Gun Responsibility, which organized the I-1491 campaign, has raised nearly $4 million as of Friday in support of the measure.

I-1491 has drawn the criticism of gun-rights groups over concerns about due process and possible abuse of proposed protection orders.

The National Rifle Association in a recent statement said I-1491 would “strip law-abiding citizen[s] of their constitutional rights without even seeing the inside of a courtroom.”

Giffords, who survived a mass shooting in Tucson, Ariz., in 2011, also announced her endorsement of Inslee on Friday.

“When I served alongside Jay Inslee in Congress, I saw firsthand how he fought for change that helps keep guns out of the wrong hands, save lives, and make our families safer — and he has done the same as the Governor of Washington,” Giffords said in prepared remarks.

Marilyn Balcerak, I-1491’s citizen sponsor, is also scheduled to appear at Saturday’s rally.

The push for I-1491 comes two years after Washington voters approved an initiative expanding gun-purchase background checks.