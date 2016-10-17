Every U.S. House seat in the state is considered safe for the incumbent, according to national observers, who cite the fundraising advantage and name familiarity that have to be overcome by challengers.

A recent TV ad for U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert’s re-election bid features the six-term congressman in a flannel shirt in the garage of his Auburn home.

As the camera cuts to sweeping aerial views of Northwest forests and Mount Rainier, the focus is decidedly on Reichert’s roots in this Washington, and not the Washington of partisan gridlock and poisonous presidential politics.

Once seen as vulnerable because of his Republican identity and conservative views, the former King County sheriff has strengthened his hold on the 8th Congressional District by emphasizing more moderate credentials.

He’s worked with state Democrats on conservation and trade issues. He’s one of a handful of Republicans to back a resolution calling for action on climate change. And he’s been a strong voice in Congress for improving police and community relations in the nation’s cities.

Reichert’s re-election bid has also been helped this year by the off-again, on-again challenge from former sports broadcaster Tony Ventrella, a Democrat, who jumped back in the race when he finished second in the August primary, after withdrawing in July, too late for his name to be removed from the ballot.

But nothing this year may matter as much as the power of incumbency. National political observers project that 399 of the 435 seats in Congress are safe for the incumbent. That’s equally true in Washington, where five Democrats and four Republicans have raised vastly more money than their opponents and are expected to win re-election.

The state’s most competitive congressional race is in the Seattle area’s 7th District where, because of Washington’s top-two primary, Democrats Pramila Jayapal and Brady Walkinshaw are battling to be the most progressive and the rightful heir to the seat held for decades by Jim McDermott, who is retiring.

Nowhere in the state is the power of incumbency so evident as in Eastern Washington’s 5th District, where Republican Cathy McMorris Rodgers has raised $2.9 million while her challenger, Democrat Joe Pakootas, former CEO of the Confederated Colville Tribes, reports raising $300,000.

McMorris Rodgers, the highest-ranking Republican woman in Congress and chair of the House Republican Conference, has also worked to raise millions for fellow House members and candidates, according to the online news site Politico.

8th Congressional District

When Ventrella jumped into the race against Reichert, the challenger shunned PAC contributions, saying one of his priorities in Congress would be to get the “corrupting influence” of money out of politics. Since getting back in the race, he says he’s still not making calls for cash and concedes that puts him at a disadvantage.

“Unless I get $800,000 in the next few weeks, he’s going to win,” Ventrella said in a recent phone interview. He described his campaign in the closing weeks as “very, very enthusiastic sign waving.”

Still, Ventrella, a Democrat, sees substantive differences between himself and Reichert. He notes that Reichert has joined House Republicans in numerous, unsuccessful votes to overturn the Affordable Care Act.

Reichert voted against the Dream Act, which would have granted permanent resident status to undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents. And only after the leaked tape of Donald Trump bragging about groping women did Reichert say he wouldn’t vote for him.

Ventrella said he was an early and enthusiastic supporter of Hillary Clinton.

“She’s tough, she’s smart and I’m voting for her. I’m proud to say that.” He also said that if everything was working in D.C., “I’d be running for a different office or not running at all.”

Reichert does little to hide his disgust that Ventrella’s widespread name recognition vaulted him to the general election, without his having made a commitment to the race.

“This is a serious business, a serious job,” said Reichert. “He does a disservice to the process.”

9th Congressional District

In the 9th Congressional District, Rep. Adam Smith, D-Bellevue, the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, is facing Republican Doug Basler, who runs a TV production company in Kent and is co-host of a local conservative radio talk show.

Smith, who is seeking his 11th term, has emphasized addressing income inequality in a district that stretches from Seattle’s Central Area, east to Mercer Island and Bellevue, and south to Tacoma.

He supports a federal $15 minimum wage, comprehensive immigration reform and gun-safety laws. He’s one of the few members of the House Armed Services Committee to support another round of base closures, a move he said would save about $6 billion annually.

Basler has faulted Smith for taking campaign contributions from defense contractors, including $30,000 from Northrup Grumman executives last year. Basler opposes the $15 minimum wage, calling it a “marketing strategy.” And on a recent radio show, he joined “birthers” in questioning whether President Obama’s American citizenship is “really settled.”

Two years ago, Basler picked up 30 percent of the vote to Smith’s 70 percent. But Basler sees the current political climate as defying conventional expectations.

“This race is wide open. The pundits are underestimating the anger of the American electorate,” Basler said.

1st Congressional District

Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, a former Microsoft executive, is seeking her third full term for the 1st Congressional District. Her opponent, Republican Robert Sutherland, a retired biochemist, finished third in the 2014 primary to another Republican, Pedro Celis, and third in the 2015 primary for Snohomish County executive.

DelBene said she supports comprehensive immigration reform with an “earned pathway” to citizenship, common-sense gun-safety laws such as keeping weapons out of the hands of people on the terrorist watch list and improvements to the Affordable Care Act, not repeal.

Sutherland accuses DelBene of wanting to “eliminate Americans’ right to own weapons.” He says “Obamacare” should be replaced by a free-market approach to health care. And he supports securing national borders and enforcing existing immigration laws.

“Criminals, welfare abusers, terrorists, drug-cartel members, gang members, etc. should all be immediately deported back to their country of origin,” Sutherland wrote on his website.

2nd Congressional District

In the 2nd District, Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Lake Stevens, is facing Republican Marc Hennemann, a 21-year Air Force veteran and retired high-school teacher.

Larsen, seeking his ninth term, said he’s focused on creating middle-class jobs in the district by investing in transportation and energy infrastructure and making education more accessible and affordable. He also said he supports gun-safety legislation, moving toward cleaner energy sources and addressing opioid addiction and homelessness.

Hennemann said he would be a strong advocate for veterans and the military. He said he supports free trade but wants new agreements to protect American jobs. At a recent candidates’ forum, he said he does not support gun-safety laws such as banning assault rifles or providing universal background checks for gun purchases. “Those laws do not work,” he said.

6th Congressional District

In the 6th District, Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, is running for a third term for the seat held for decades by Democrat Norm Dicks. Kilmer picked up 58 percent of the primary vote to the second-place finisher, Republican Todd Bloom, a Navy veteran and tax attorney, who received 25 percent.

Kilmer supports comprehensive immigration reform, starting with stronger border security but also including a pathway to citizenship. He supports a constitutional amendment to repeal the Supreme Court’s Citizen United campaign-finance decision and urges taking action on climate change.

“It’s real and Congress needs to do something about it,” he said.

Bloom said he doesn’t favor granting citizenship to people who didn’t follow the law in coming to this country but would consider legal status for some, arguing that deporting 11 million people “isn’t realistic.” He doesn’t favor changing campaign-finance rules because of the risk of limiting free-speech rights.

Bloom, who lives in Tacoma, said international agreements to curb carbon emissions shouldn’t disadvantage America, which has already adopted greener energy strategies, such as hybrid and electric cars. His approach to energy sources is “all of the above,” he said.