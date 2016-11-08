A measure seeking to strengthen protections for seniors and vulnerable individuals against identity theft and consumer fraud passed easily Tuesday.

I-1501, which earned 71 percent of the vote in Tuesday returns, sought to increase penalties against perpetrators and change the state’s Public Records Act to bar disclosure of personal information about in-home care-givers and their clients.

The measure was conceived and bankrolled by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) as part of a long-running feud with a conservative think tank over mandatory union fees.

The Olympia-based Freedom Foundation has been canvassing SEIU members to tell them they can legally stop paying dues to the union, citing a court ruling that such mandatory fees violate free-speech rights of workers who disagree with union political activities.

I-1501 would stymie the foundation by preventing disclosure of information about SEIU 775’s 30,000 Washington in-home caregivers. It also would bar release of information about subsidized family child-care providers represented by SEIU Local 925.

Opponents claim the union-backed measure only included language about protecting seniors and others as a smokescreen to get the records-act changes.

